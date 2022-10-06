Harry Styles fans camp outside United Center hoping to get concert tickets

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of young people camped out at the United Center Thursday hoping to get tickets to see Harry Styles in concert.

The singer will be holding six concerts at the United Center starting Thursday night as part of his "Love On Tour."

Fans lined up for blocks Thursday morning for general admission tickets.

Chloe Martin and Kailey Chapman drove in from Wisconsin to get tickets.

"I think we will definitely get barricade which will be very exciting and we're just super excited to see Harry," Martin said.

"I do have an essay due tonight and it's for Spanish class, but honestly being here was worth it and I'm definitely going to get it done once we get our official wrist bands and get out of line," Chapman said.

The concerts begins at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the concerts, visit unitedcenter.com.