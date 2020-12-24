chicago shooting

3 shot inside trailer home in Hegewisch on Far South Side: police

CHICAGO -- Three people were shot inside a trailer home Thursday morning in Hegewisch on the Far South Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

They were inside a home in the 4000 block of East 134th Street about 1:22 a.m., when shots were fired, police said.

A 29-year-old woman was struck in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

RELATED: Chicago shooting: Woman, 65, shot inside home on South Side

A 35-year-old man was also struck in the arm, but taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, police said. He is also in fair condition.

The circumstances of the shooting remains under investigation by Area Two detectives

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohegewischwoman shotmobile homeschicago shootinggun violencetrailersman shot
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Woman, 65, shot inside home on South Side
10-year-old gunshot victim receives Christmas surprise
COPA releases video of deadly Little Village CPD shooting
Last suspect charged in July Fourth murder of 7-year-old girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeremih shares details of fight for his life against COVID-19
Woman, boy fatally struck in hit-and-run in Gage Park: police
New video shows dramatic rescue after Porter house explosion
O'Hare buzzes with travelers despite COVID-19 pandemic
Could your stimulus check jump to $2,000? Experts weigh in
Porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages in Riverside
Chicago Police Academy implements 'revolutionary' simulator
Show More
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
Trump threatens COVID-19 relief over stimulus check amount
Chicago Weather: Cold with sub-zero wind chills Thursday
These stores will be open to shoppers on Christmas Eve
COVID pandemic forces quick switch for 1st year healthcare workers
More TOP STORIES News