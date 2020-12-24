3 shot inside trailer home in Hegewisch on Far South Side: police

CHICAGO -- Three people were shot inside a trailer home Thursday morning in Hegewisch on the Far South Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.They were inside a home in the 4000 block of East 134th Street about 1:22 a.m., when shots were fired, police said.A 29-year-old woman was struck in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.A 35-year-old man was also struck in the arm, but taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, police said. He is also in fair condition.The circumstances of the shooting remains under investigation by Area Two detectives