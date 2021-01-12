joe biden

Chicago Heights man charged with threatening violence at Biden's inauguration

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a rally in Houston on Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. -- A Chicago Heights was arrested for allegedly threatening violence at next week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Louis Capriotti, 45, is charged with transmitting a threat, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago. He was arrested near his home Tuesday morning, officials said.

In a voicemail left for a member of Congress from New Jersey, Capriotti allegedly said if people "think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that f-ing White House on January 20th, they're sadly f-ing mistaken."

Capriotti identified himself as "a nine-year Marine, active duty" and allegedly said "we will surround the motherf-ing White House and we will kill any motherf-king Democrat that steps on the motherf-ing lawn." Prosecutors said Capriotti never served in the military.

"Our office takes the security of our public servants very seriously," U.S. Attorney John Lausch said in a statement. "Individuals who cross the line of free speech by making unlawful threats will be held accountable."

The charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

