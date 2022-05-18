presidential inauguration

Chicago Heights man sentenced 3 years for President Biden inauguration threat

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Heights man sentenced 3 years for Biden inauguration threat

CHICAGO -- A suburban Chicago man was sentenced to more than three years in prison Tuesday for threatening members of Congress and to commit violence at the 2021 presidential inauguration.

U.S. District Judge Ronald A. Guzman sentenced Louis Capriotti, 47, of Chicago Heights to 37 months in prison. Capriotti pleaded guilty last fall to transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He has been in federal custody since his Jan. 12, 2021, arrest, prosecutors said.

RELATED: Capitol riot charges: Growing number of guilty pleas for Illinoisans charged in Jan. 6 attack

Capriotti in November and December 2020 left threatening messages on the voicemail systems of members of Congress during which he falsely stated that he was an active U.S. Marine and referred to certain members of Congress as "terrorists."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.chicago heightspresidential inaugurationsentencingjoe bidenu.s. & worldthreat
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
'Nailed it:' 4-year-olds recreated Obama Inauguration outfits
Poet Amanda Gorman says she was tailed by guard who thought of her as 'threat'
Michelle Obama speaks to 'GMA' in first post-inauguration interview
Chicago English teacher says its vital to teach Black female poetry
TOP STORIES
Update on Delphi murders: New docs say crime scene tampered with
Chinese plane crash that killed 132 possibly intentional: US officials
Man, 19, charged in Lincoln Park Chicago shooting, robbery
Pentagon now reports about 400 UFO encounters
Mother charged after student, 7 injured when gun goes off at school
Gov. Pritzker to sign law making ghost guns illegal
Chicago, Millennium Park curfew changes go into effect
Show More
Jelani Day bill signed into law
US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men's, women's teams
NY teen found dead in SC after 13 years; Sex offender charged
Smash-and-grab burglars target West Loop tobacco shop
Chicago Weather: Rainy, cooler to the north Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News