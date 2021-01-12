joe biden

Chicago Heights man charged with threatening violence at Biden's inauguration

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. -- A Chicago Heights man was arrested for allegedly threatening violence at next week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Louis Capriotti, 45, is charged with transmitting a threat, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago. He was arrested near his home Tuesday morning, officials said.

Federal prosecutors said Capriotti had years-long history of threatening federal lawmakers in detailed, profanity-filled voicemails.

In a voicemail left for a member of Congress from New Jersey, Capriotti allegedly said if people "think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that f-ing White House on January 20th, they're sadly f-ing mistaken."

Capriotti identified himself as "a nine-year Marine, active duty" and allegedly said "we will surround the motherf-ing White House and we will kill any motherf-king Democrat that steps on the motherf-ing lawn." Prosecutors said Capriotti never served in the military.

"Our office takes the security of our public servants very seriously," U.S. Attorney John Lausch said in a statement. "Individuals who cross the line of free speech by making unlawful threats will be held accountable."

The charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Capriotti will be held in federal custody in downtown Chicago until at least Friday, when his next appearance in court is scheduled.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicago heightspresidential inaugurationarrestjoe biden2020 presidential electionviolencethreat
JOE BIDEN
Trump issues emergency declaration for DC ahead of inauguration
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
Future first dog Major Biden to get virtual 'indoguration'
Biden receives 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student attacked with crowbar in attempted carjacking
Racist Zoom-bomber threatens Evanston aldermanic candidate
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $625M jackpot
12-year-old killed after grenade likely bought at antique mall explodes
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order to 2-tier system
Illinois lawmakers send education reform bill to governor
Show More
Darien woman charged with driving into barricade at Trump Tower
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy with patchy fog
House approves resolution calling to remove Trump
Missing stimulus checks, tax refunds: Could they be related?
IL reports 6,642 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths
More TOP STORIES News