Chicago Heights police officer charged with beating handcuffed minor

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. -- A Chicago Heights police officer faces felony battery charges after being accused of beating a handcuffed minor in the south suburb.Illinois State Police began investigating Officer Ali Fara in September 2019 after Fara "allegedly battered and caused injury to a handcuffed juvenile arrestee," state police said.Chicago Heights Mayor David Gonzalez said the police department stripped Fara of his police powers and asked state police to investigate him after one of the minor's parents notified the city of the incident.Fara, 42, was charged Friday with official misconduct and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, state police said. He was released the same day on a $100,000 recognizance bond."Today's action by the Cook County State's Attorney demonstrates that our system of justice works," Gonzalez said. "No one is above the law."Fara has worked with the Chicago Heights Police Department since 2009, according to the Better Government Association Public Salaries Database.Chicago Heights Police Chief Thomas Rogers said the department "learned of a credible allegation against one of our officers on Sept. 16, 2019," and "immediately contacted the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit so they could also launch their own investigation."He referred further questions to Illinois State Police, which did not immediately respond to a request for further details.