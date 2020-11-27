hit and run

Burnside hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the city's South Side.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday night near 87th Street and Cottage Grove in the Burnside neighborhood, according to law enforcement officials.

Chicago police said a black Honda sedan crashed into a red Durango, causing the Durango to flip over onto its roof and hit a male pedestrian, who died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

RELATED: $2K reward offered to find driver that fatally struck man, 86, in Little Village hit-and run

The Honda drove away, police said.

No information on the victim was immediately available Friday morning.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
