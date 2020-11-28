Chicago police searching for car involved in fatal Burnside hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday in the Burnside neighborhood.About 11:30 p.m., a 64-year-old man was crossing the street at 801 E. 87th St. when he was struck and killed by a vehicle, possibly a black 2018 Honda Civic sedan, Chicago police said.The sedan was last seen traveling west on 88th Street from Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.The left side of the vehicle has front-end damage, according to police, and the driver's side side-curtain air-bag was also deployed.Anyone with information on this vehicle or the incident is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.