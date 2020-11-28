hit and run

Chicago police searching for car involved in fatal Burnside hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday in the Burnside neighborhood.

About 11:30 p.m., a 64-year-old man was crossing the street at 801 E. 87th St. when he was struck and killed by a vehicle, possibly a black 2018 Honda Civic sedan, Chicago police said.

The sedan was last seen traveling west on 88th Street from Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

The left side of the vehicle has front-end damage, according to police, and the driver's side side-curtain air-bag was also deployed.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or the incident is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
