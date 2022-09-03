Chicago hit-and-run: Police officer struck by driver during Fifth City traffic stop, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver during a traffic stop Friday night in Fifth City, according to police.

About 10:30 p.m., the officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway when the driver of a black Sedan took off down Homan Avenue, striking the officer, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Caught on video: Freight train hits semi-truck after driver runs stop sign at tracks, officials say

The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was treated for minor arm and leg injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)