Man critically hurt in West Pullman hit-and run

CHICAGO -- A 21-year-old man was critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash early Monday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.He was the driver of a Saturn sedan that was involved in a crash with a Chevy Cobalt about 2:50 a.m. in the 11900-block of South Parnell Avenue, Chicago police said.The 21-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.After the collision, the driver of the Chevy left the scene and officers found the vehicle unoccupied in the 11900 block of South Normal Avenue, police said.The Major Accidents unit is investigating.