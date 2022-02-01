hit and run

Chicago crash: Teens injured after SUV crashes into building in Belmont Cragin

EMBED <>More Videos

Teens injured after SUV crashes into building in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO -- Two teenagers were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building Monday afternoon in Belmont Cragin.

About 4:25 p.m., a white SUV was traveling west in the 5200 block of West Fullerton Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into a building, Chicago police said.

The driver then hit two parked vehicles and then a boy and girl, both 16, who were standing on the sidewalk before fleeing the scene, police said.

A boy suffered multiple injuries on the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized. The girl injured her arm and was transported in good condition to Loyola University Medical Center.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobelmont craginhit and runcar into buildingcrash
HIT AND RUN
Alderman asks for safety measures where crash killed retired CPD cop
Retired CPD officer, 57, killed in Edison Park hit-and-run
Pedestrian killed in Edison Park hit-and-run: police
Chicago man arrested in deadly Schiller Park hit-and-run crash
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Warning: Chicago area bracing for 10+ inches of snow
Nursing student found dead on West Side was strangled, smothered: ME
Jason Van Dyke juror surprised by early release
Al Capone's granddaughter shares warm memories of 'Papa'
A front-runner emerges on 'The Bachelor' as Shanae breaks the rules
Chicago Weather: Warmer with rain to the south Tuesday
1st case of omicron variant BA.2 confirmed in Illinois
Show More
Unsealed affidavit reveals FBG Duck killers' alleged plan
IL legislature cancels sessions due to winter storm
Gov. Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, taxes in budget
As Van Dyke release nears, some say CPD reforms moving too slowly
New law would get rid of Illinois gas bill surcharge
More TOP STORIES News