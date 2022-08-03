Man killed after being run over twice in West Garfield Park hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

Hit-and-run driver last seen going down Pulaski Road, CPD said

The man was crossing the street when he was hit by the first car; another ran him over while he was in the road, police said.

CHICAGO -- A man was killed after being run over twice by two separate drivers Tuesday night in West Garfield Park.

The man was crossing the street when he was struck by someone in a silver car in the 4000-block of West Fifth Avenue about 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

The vehicle did not stop and drove away. The hit-and-run driver was last seen going south down Pulaski Road, police said.

Shortly after, the man was struck by a second vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man. The driver remained on the scene during the investigation, police said.

The man, 58, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

