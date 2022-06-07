Joliet woman accused in deadly West Loop hit-and-run now faces reckless homicide charge

CHICAGO -- The Joliet woman accused in a West Loop hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in April now faces a reckless homicide charge, Chicago police said Tuesday.
Courtney Bertucci, 30, has been charged with reckless homicide, failing to report an accident or death and possession of a controlled substance in the death of 42-year-old Paresh Chhatrala April 16.
She already faced drug charges related to the deadly crash in April, but, on Tuesday, CPD announced the upgraded charges.
Chhatrala was biking west on Madison Street when an oncoming driver, who police have said was Bertucci, swerved to avoid a metal plate on the road at Peoria Street, according to a police report.
Chhatrala was struck by the driver and thrown into the air, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition with injuries to his head and body and died days later.
Bertucci continued going with Chhatrala's bike stuck under her car but was stopped by several witnesses at Aberdeen and Monroe streets, police said. When officers arrived, a citizen was holding Bertucci against her Volkswagen Jetta.
At the time of the crash, police said they suspected Bertucci was under the influence of drugs. Officers found empty baggies of possible heroin in her car, according to the police report.
She's due in court Tuesday.
