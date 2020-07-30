Man, 49, critically injured in West Humboldt Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO -- A 49-year-old man was critically injured after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday in West Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

According to Chicago police, around 10:00 p.m., the man was crossing the street in the 4000-block of West Division Street when he was stuck by a gray-colored SUV that was making a turn.

The SUV then fled the scene.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Chicago police's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
