CHICAGO -- A 49-year-old man was critically injured after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday in West Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.
According to Chicago police, around 10:00 p.m., the man was crossing the street in the 4000-block of West Division Street when he was stuck by a gray-colored SUV that was making a turn.
The SUV then fled the scene.
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Chicago police's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Man, 49, critically injured in West Humboldt Park hit-and-run
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News