Man, 49, critically injured in West Humboldt Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO -- A 49-year-old man was critically injured after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday in West Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.According to Chicago police, around 10:00 p.m., the man was crossing the street in the 4000-block of West Division Street when he was stuck by a gray-colored SUV that was making a turn.The SUV then fled the scene.The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.Chicago police's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.