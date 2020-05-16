chicago crime

Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting: police

CHICAGAO -- A man was shot to death Saturday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 28-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 4:27 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Adams Street when someone approached and fired shots, according to Chicago police.


The man was hit in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.


(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
