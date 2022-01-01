chicago violence

Man fatally struck in head in Grand Boulevard in Chicago's first recorded homicide of 2022, CPD says

CHICAGO -- Chicago police said they are investigating the city's first recorded homicide of 2022.

A man was fatally struck early Saturday morning in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:30 a.m., the man, 38, was fighting with an unidentified male in the 5000 block of South State Street when he struck the man in the head with a blunt object and fled, Chicago police said. Witnesses told police the man was unresponsive.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.

No one was in custody.

