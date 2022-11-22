Chicago Fire Department: 1 killed in extra-alarm Logan Square house fire

The Chicago Fire Department said one person was killed in an extra-alarm fire in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 1800-block of North Sawyer Avenue and has been struck, CFD said.

One person in the fire was killed. Authorities have not provided further information on the victim.

A firefighter also suffered a minor injury.

Further details on the fire were not immediately available.