Chicago Fire Department: 1 killed in extra-alarm Logan Square house fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in an extra-alarm fire in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.
The fire broke out in the 1800-block of North Sawyer Avenue and has been struck, CFD said.
One person in the fire was killed. Authorities have not provided further information on the victim.
A firefighter also suffered a minor injury.
Further details on the fire were not immediately available.