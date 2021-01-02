Woman charged after 7 children found in vacant apartment in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A woman is accused of child endangerment after seven children, including a 23-month-old baby, were found inside a vacant apartment Friday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.Jessie Hunt, 31, was charged with seven counts of misdemeanor child endangerment, police said.About 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a well-being check at an apartment that should have been vacant in the 700-block of North Trumbull Avenue, police said.Inside the unit, officers found a 14-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 23-month-old baby, police said. They were all taken to St. Mary Hospital and are in good condition.The woman appeared at a bond hearing Saturday where she was released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court Jan. 8.Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef called for social services to help the woman and asked for her not to be given jail time. The rabbi escorted the mother charged with child endangerment out of Cook County Jail and a donor will provide emergency housing at the hotel for the family.Area Four Detectives are still investigating.