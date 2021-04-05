hotel

Ambassador Chicago hotel reopens in Gold Coast neighborhood

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Ambassador Chicago hotel in Gold Coast reopens doors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Ambassador Chicago hotel in the Gold Coast of Chicago will open its doors.

The grand, vintage establishment that once housed the Pump Room is offering promotions to let people know the hotel is back in business. It also put safety and health protocols in place.

The Ambassador hotel has a history of celebrity guests such as Frank Sinatra, who stayed at the Chicago establishment so often, he has a suite named after him.
