nonprofit

Chicago area nonprofit organization works to create first aid station in Uganda

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago area nonprofit works to create first aid station in Uganda

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago area nonprofit is working to improve lives around the world.

The Angel Projects of America has several different initiatives.

One of the newest projects is called The Saving Grace Project. It focuses on helping people in the Rubuguri village in Uganda as well as nearby villages.

The Angel Projects of America will be building a first aid station this summer. A registered nurse will be joining the team to teach first aid techniques.

There are several ways for you to get involved. You can drop off first aid kits at the American Legion Hall in Forest Park through June 26. You can also buy medical supplies from the organizations online wish list or donate.

Another way to help is to buy Somrus Cream Liqueur. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the project.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopcharityu.s. & worldnonprofitdonationsfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NONPROFIT
Baytown woman inspires others as she shares "stone bone" diagnosis
'Queens' star is on a mission to empower women
Nonprofit group kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Bags of Hope supports thousands of Chicago homeless
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News