Southwest Airlines launches for first time at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Southwest Airlines launched for the first time from Chicago's O'Hare Airport Sunday.The low-cost carrier served Midway Airport since 1985 but never at the North Side airport."Book the tickets and had to do like a double take as far as it's at O'Hare," said Colin Uthe, Southwest Airlines passenger.Travelers can now choose from 16 daily flights to Baltimore, Dallas, Denver, Nashville and Phoenix. Orlando will be added as a weekend destination starting in March."It's been a long-time coming, but we're excited to get to North Chicago," said Dave Harvey, Southwest Airlines vice president.Harvey hopes the expansion will help Southwest Airlines business that was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.COVID-19 forced Southwest Airlines to cancel almost 40% of its daily flights last spring."Nobody knew how deep and how long the impact of COVID was going to be on the industry," Harvey said.Harvey said that the global pandemic is also the reason Sunday's O'Hare launch is even possible.With air travel plummeting, Southwest Airlines said it secured newly available gate access at the international Terminal 5."There's a lot of great corporate in government business in North Chicago," Harvey said. "We want to be right around the corner, and we want to serve their airport of choice."Southwest Airlines saw its industry starting to recover, which is driven by growing demand as more of the country reopens."There's been a lot sheltering in place. We see it as encouraging some of those states literally in just the last week or two are starting to open things back up," Harvey said."It's really nice seeing a company is being adaptable and rolling with the punches and making the best of situations," Uthe said.The O'Hare Airport expansion remains just a fraction of Southwest Airline's roughly 250 flights out of Midway Airport each day. The airline said Chicago's Southside airport will always be an "anchor" for the company.