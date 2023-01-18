WATCH LIVE

Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival kicks off with more than 100 performances

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 12:19PM
The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival includes more than 100 performances and artists from 10 countries.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival is the largest of its kind in North America, and it starts Wednesday!

It includes more than 100 performances, artists from 10 countries and even a pop-up site. Chicago is considered an international center for puppetry.

Blair Thomas is the artistic director and founder of the festival. He joined ABC7 to talk about the festival's fifth year, and why he thinks it is so popular.

Thomas also discussed several free events that are taking place in addition to the ticketed shows.

The show continues through January 29. For more information, click here.

