WLS-TV (ABC7) Graphic Design & Animation Intern, Fall 2023

Job Summary:

Be a part of an innovative team and culture...

ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage, signature local events and programming, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The award-winning Design Department at ABC 7 produces full-scope multiplatform creative for local events, special programs, initiatives, and newscasts. The station's offices and studios are in The Loop in downtown Chicago.

Responsibilities:

A Day in the Life...

- Immersion in department meetings and critiques for creative design projects.

- Support designers and animators working with creative briefs and requests

- Assist in asset creation and learn the ropes of creative project planning

- Participate in collaborative project discussions

- Experience the motion design process from conceptualization to completion and distribution

- Develop a thorough understanding of how design comes to life through animation and logic-based behaviors

- Create artwork for multi-platform design projects

Basic Qualifications:

What we are looking for...

- Undergraduate students in their Junior or Senior year or recently graduated within the past 6 months

- Curiosity and a desire to learn about brands and multi-platform design.

- A discerning eye for the fundamentals of design including layout, composition and typography

- Passion to explore creative techniques, graphic functionality and behaviors.

- Demonstrated proficiency with Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, and Illustrator.

- Understanding of visual communication for storytelling

- Familiarity with graphic and animation formats and file types

- Effective communication, organizational, and time-management skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

- Studying Graphic Design, Motion Design or Communication Design in college

- Passion and ambition to explore creative techniques with infographics, brands and storytelling

- Ambitious, motivated self-starter who can thrive in a fast-paced environment

- Exposure to other Adobe Creative Cloud apps (Adobe InDesign or Adobe Animate) and/or 3D platforms (such as Maxon) is helpful.

- Character design and modeling is considered relevant related experience, with the understanding this role is geared to creative design for marketing and content.

- Technically savvy using both Mac and PC platforms

- Proficiency with MS Office products including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint is preferred.

Required Education:

Must be enrolled in an accredited college/university taking at least one class in the semester/quarter (spring/fall) prior to participation in the internship program OR must have graduated from a college/university within 6 months OR currently participating in a Disney College Program or Disney Professional Internship

Additional Details:

- Must possess unrestricted work authorization

- Must be at least 18 years of age

- Must not have completed one year of continual employment on a Disney internship or program.

Program Dates:

- All candidates must be available from August 2023 through early January 2024

- All candidates must be willing to work 20 hours/week during a Monday through Sunday schedule (hours and days to be determined by your supervisor, and could include nights, weekends, and holidays)

- All candidates must be able to have a consistent, reliable work schedule throughout the session

- All candidates must provide their own housing and transportation for the duration of the internship. This internship is located in Chicago, IL.

Required Materials:

- Resume

- A Cover Letter outlining your interest in this position, and relative experience in work, school, and extracurricular activities

- Include a link to a portfolio or work samples of Graphic Design and/or Animation work for consideration

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10045956 or use the link:

https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/wls-tv-abc7-graphic-design-and-animation-intern-fall-2023/391/47404945984

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, Disney Parks, and Experiences and Products. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.