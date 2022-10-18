WLS-TV (ABC7) News/Sports Internship, Spring 2023

Job Summary:

ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage, signature local events and programming, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are in The Loop in downtown Chicago.

Responsibilities:

A day in the life...

Interns will be responsible for coordinating video footage of sports highlights for WLS-TV's Sports Department. Additionally, interns will gain knowledge in studio and post-production techniques. May have an opportunity to go out into the field with the Sports Eyewitness News team! Night and weekend availability is a must.

Basic Qualifications:

What you bring to the role...

-Interest in pursuing a career in television/multi-media field

-Being detail-oriented and able to handle many different responsibilities at the same time

-Good news judgment and strong communication skills are essential, along with strong writing skills

-Strong, ongoing knowledge of hard news/current events

-Has an attention to detail and set priorities

-Prior newsroom internship

-Flexibility and Ability to Multitask in a Fast-Paced Environment

-Night and weekend availability

-Preferred Qualifications

-Sound written and verbal communication skills

-Experience (employment, internship, club, sports news writing, etc.) within sports and/or sports journalism

-Experience with MS Office, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Required Education:

-Junior or Senior-level standing

-Must be enrolled in an accredited college/university taking at least one class in the semester/quarter (spring/fall) prior to participation in the internship program OR must have graduated from a college/university within 6 months OR currently participating in a Disney College Program or Disney Professional Internship

-Internship Eligibility

Additional Details:

Flex Type On-Site

- This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10026067 or use the link:

https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/wls-tv-abc7-news-sports-internship-spring-2023/391/37954920576

Reporting Location: Chicago, IL

-All candidates must possess unrestricted work authorization

-All candidates must be at least 18 years old

-Must not have completed one year of continual employment on a Disney internship or program.

-All candidates must be available during the months of January 2023-June 2023

-All candidates must be willing to work 18-20 hours/week Monday through Sunday schedule (hours and days to be determined by your supervisor, and will include nights, weekends, and holidays)

-Must be able to have a consistent, reliable work schedule throughout the session

-Candidate must be able to provide own housing and reliable transportation for work in the Chicago office.

Print This Role Description: Strong candidates may be invited to complete a phone interview. We strongly encourage applicants to print a copy of this role description so they can refer to it in the event they are selected for a phone interview. Note that this role description will not be accessible once the posting is closed.

About ABC Owned TV Stations:

Comprised of the Company's international business units and various direct-to-consumer streaming services, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) aligns technology, media distribution and advertising sales into a single business segment to create and deliver personalized entertainment experiences to consumers around the world.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

