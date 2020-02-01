Cook County Jail detainee found with apparent head trauma in cell dies

(Cook County Sheriff's Office)

CHICAGO -- Authorities were trying to determine on Saturday if the death of a Cook County Jail detainee who was found with apparent head trauma in his cell earlier in the day was a homicide, officials said.

According to the county sheriff's department, which operates the jail in Chicago, 19-year-old Pedro Ruiz was discovered unresponsive in his cell shortly before 2 a.m. by a correctional officer.

"Officers immediately began lifesaving measures and Ruiz's cellmate was secured in handcuffs,'' sheriff's department spokesman Joseph Ryan wrote in an email. He wrote that Ruiz was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ryan said the department was conducting a death investigation, but detectives were awaiting the results of an autopsy and their own investigation to determine if Ruiz's death was a homicide. He said no charges had been filed as of Saturday afternoon.

Ruiz was ordered held at the jail without bond Friday, on charges that included attempted murder, according to Ryan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagecook county jailhomicide investigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lincoln Park basketball suspended, principal removed for 'serious misconduct' allegations
Sheffield's glass windows and doors shattered overnight
20 illegal guns seized at 'gang-related' party in Wicker Park
Coronavirus concerns prompt travel restrictions, 7th case confirmed in Calif.
Zion woman killed in Waukegan hit-and-run
Lombard elementary students 'take over'
Teen with autism had seizure, was arrested, mom says
Show More
Can face masks really protect you from coronavirus?
ATM pulled from foundation at suburban bank in attempted theft: police
Deer tramples man in McDonald's parking lot
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Saturday, early snow/rain mix
Gucci store robbed in Gold Coast: CPD
More TOP STORIES News