WLS-TV (ABC7) Broadcast Maintenance Engineer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- WLS TV, the ABC/Disney Owned station in Chicago, IL is and has been the market's top local news station for over 74 years. Producing over 45 hours of live news, weather, sports and local programing, each week using cutting edge technology.

WLS-TV seeks a Broadcast Maintenance Engineer. The successful candidate must be a skilled individual adept at latest technologies used in live broadcast to provide seamless uninterrupted maintenance of equipment in order to ensure quality broadcasts. Candidate must exhibit aptitude for an ever-changing news environment, problem solving, ability to adjust to meet deadlines, and work collaboratively with other departments to maintain and improve our broadcast infrastructure and user workflow experiences.

Responsibilities

Installation, configuration, and daily maintenance/troubleshooting of broadcast systems

Provide operational support for end-users; respond to help desk tickets and calls

Interface with third party vendors and support technicians

Lead, execute, and complete projects as directed by management

Adhere to Disney policies and best practices in a broadcast environment

All others duties as assigned

Qualifications & Requirements

The ideal candidate must:

Possess strong engineering, IT/networking, and troubleshooting skills.

Have experience with RF equipment such as broadcast transmitters, microwave equipment, etc.

Demonstrate excellence in documentation and system drawing.

Have excellent interpersonal and communications skills.

Be a self-starter and able to learn quickly in a fast-paced environment, working both independently and as a part of a diverse team.

Be project oriented, organized and able to show a list of previously executed projects from concept to completion.

Demonstrate the ability to pivot and manage changing priorities and tight deadlines.

Be willing to expand their knowledge with emerging broadcast industry concepts/technologies.

Experience with the following is preferred:

IP video standards such as SMPTE ST-2110

Audio formats such as AES, MADI, DANTE and AES67

System design, integration and drawing systems such as AutoCAD or Visio

Master Control automation systems

RF and transmission protocols such as ATSC, DVB-T/S, MPEG, PSIP, COFDM

Preferred Education/Training

A degree in Engineering or other technical-related field, appropriate certifications, and/or equivalent experience. FCC license and/or SBE certification is desirable.

