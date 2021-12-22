Careers

Job: Digital Producer

ABC7 Chicago's No. 1 news Chicago is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated and tech-savvy candidate to join the Digital Team. ABC7 Chicago covers the local and national news stories of the day and how those stories impact local communities.

Responsibilities

  • Timely posting of local and national news on all digital platforms, including but not limited to websites, apps and social media

  • Work with news managers, assignment editors and talent to coordinate on-air and online news coverage

  • Execute special projects for various station departments, including sales, marketing and community affairs

  • Execute synergy requests from the station group and the Disney company


    • Basic Qualifications
  • Two years' experience in a newsroom environment preferred.

  • Available to work flexible hours, including overnights, weekends and holidays

  • Strong editorial skills, good news judgement and social media expertise


  • Excellent communication, writing and copy-editing skills

  • Proven ability to multitask and thrive in a high pressure news environment

  • Strong independent worker, as well as a team player

  • Proficient in AP Style

  • Solid knowledge of basic HTML


    • Preferred Qualifications
    Ability to shoot and edit video using Adobe Premiere a plus

    Preferred Education

    Bachelor's degree and previous digital news experience preferred

    Company Overview
    Comprised of the Company's international business units and various direct-to-consumer streaming services, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) aligns technology, media distribution and advertising sales into a single business segment to create and deliver personalized entertainment experiences to consumers around the world.

    This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business segment we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

    WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or protected veteran status or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.

    Additional Information:
    To apply, please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID # 902586BR
