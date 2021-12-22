Job: Digital Producer

Timely posting of local and national news on all digital platforms, including but not limited to websites, apps and social media

Work with news managers, assignment editors and talent to coordinate on-air and online news coverage

Execute special projects for various station departments, including sales, marketing and community affairs

Execute synergy requests from the station group and the Disney company

Two years' experience in a newsroom environment preferred.

Available to work flexible hours, including overnights, weekends and holidays

Strong editorial skills, good news judgement and social media expertise

Excellent communication, writing and copy-editing skills

Proven ability to multitask and thrive in a high pressure news environment

Strong independent worker, as well as a team player

Proficient in AP Style

Solid knowledge of basic HTML

ABC7 Chicago's No. 1 news Chicago is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated and tech-savvy candidate to join the Digital Team. ABC7 Chicago covers the local and national news stories of the day and how those stories impact local communities. Ability to shoot and edit video using Adobe Premiere a plus. Bachelor's degree and previous digital news experience preferred.