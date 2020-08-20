Job: Daily Hire Digital Producer

WLS-TV, the ABC owned station located in Chicago, Illinois is seeking a Daily Hire Multi-Platform Producer/Writer/Editor for the digital department.We are looking for a talented AP style writer who can produce and edit news videos for our digital audience, as well as create original content that keeps audiences engaged in our local news products.The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with a strong understanding of local news branding, journalism with at least 2 years of experience working in a newsroom. In-depth knowledge of search engine optimization(SEO), Adobe Creative Suite and Photoshop. Extensive experience working alongside news staff to turn daily stories into compelling content is necessary.Bachelor's degree in journalismAll applicants must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed. To apply, please log on to:and search for Requisition ID # 791823BREqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityReporting Location - Chicago, IL