Careers

Job: Daily Hire Digital Producer

WLS-TV, the ABC owned station located in Chicago, Illinois is seeking a Daily Hire Multi-Platform Producer/Writer/Editor for the digital department.

Responsibilities:
We are looking for a talented AP style writer who can produce and edit news videos for our digital audience, as well as create original content that keeps audiences engaged in our local news products.

Basic Qualifications:
The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with a strong understanding of local news branding, journalism with at least 2 years of experience working in a newsroom. In-depth knowledge of search engine optimization(SEO), Adobe Creative Suite and Photoshop. Extensive experience working alongside news staff to turn daily stories into compelling content is necessary.

Preferred Education:
Bachelor's degree in journalism

Additional Information:
All applicants must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed. To apply, please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID # 791823BR

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc7chicago jobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Surveillance video shows fatal shooting of woman, 70, in Hegewisch
Wrigleyville hit-and-run victim ID'd as FL woman
Family grieves after 2 sisters shot, 1 fatally, on NW Side
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols capital
IL reports 2,463 COVID cases, 4 deaths
52 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend gun violence
Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
Show More
Skokie family stuck in Afghanistan as Taliban regains control
Park District says 42 employees disciplined in sex harassment probe
Chicago Weather: Plenty of sun, low humidity Monday
Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000
'Ella's Race' raising funds for CURE Epilepsy
More TOP STORIES News