WLS-TV (ABC7) Digital Producer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago's #1 news Chicago is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated, and tech-savvy candidate to join the Digital Team as a Digital Producer. ABC 7 Chicago covers the local and national news stories of the day and how those stories impact local communities.

Responsibilities:

Timely posting of local and national news on all digital platforms, including but not limited to websites, apps and social media

Work with news managers, assignment editors and talent to coordinate on-air and online news coverage

Execute special projects for various station departments, including sales, marketing and community affairs

Execute synergy requests from the station group and the Disney company

Curate digital content for all of ABC 7 Chicago's digital platforms, including but not limited to website, news app, streaming app and social media

React and respond to breaking news quickly and accurately

Identify compelling stories that will resonate with our diverse audiences

Monitor analytics in real time to assess the effectiveness of content presentation and adjust as necessary

Develop strong working relationship with other departments while displaying empathy and inclusion

Use SEO (search engine optimization) to increase unique visitors and video starts

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum 1 year experience

Available to work flexible hours, including overnights and weekends

Strong editorial skills and good news judgement

Excellent communication and writing skills

Proven ability to multitask and thrive in a high pressure news environment

Strong independent worker, as well as a team player

Proficient in AP Style

Solid knowledge of basic HTML

Ability to shoot and edit video using Adobe Premiere a plus

Additional Information

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

Equal Opportunity Employer

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com and search for Job ID: 10059812 or use the link: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/wls-digital-producer/391/53351966528

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, Disney Parks, and Experiences and Products. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.

DISABILITY ACCOMMODATION FOR EMPLOYMENT APPLICATIONS

The Walt Disney Company and its Affiliated Companies are Equal Employment Opportunity employers and welcome all job seekers including individuals with disabilities and veterans with disabilities. If you have a disability and believe you need a reasonable accommodation in order to search for a job opening or apply for a position, email Candidate.Accommodations@Disney.com with your request. This email address is not for general employment inquiries or correspondence. We will only respond to those requests that are related to the accessibility of the online application system due to a disability