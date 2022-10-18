WATCH LIVE

Disabled American Veterans, Recruit Military, holding job fair for veterans at Soldier Field

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
21 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hiring event for military veterans is set for this Thursday, October 20 at Soldier Field

.

Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military are teaming up for a job fair for veterans, military spouses and dependents.

The event is especially designed to help veterans who are transitioning into civilian careers.

The hiring fair runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit www.dav.org/learn-more/news/2022/chicago-veterans-job-fair-thursday-october-20-2022/

