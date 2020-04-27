Chicago traffic: Kennedy, Edens expressway reopen early after first phase of Montrose Bridge demolition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's some good construction news regarding the Montrose bridge project over the Kennedy Expressway.
Crews working on the Montrose bridge demolition over the weekend finished ahead of schedule, and by 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon all lanes of the inbound Kennedy, Edens and Kennedy reversibles were open to traffic.
The Montrose Avenue construction project included removing and replacing the bridge, upgrading the lighting, and installing new lighting under the bridge and over the CTA station.
This was the first of three weekends where significant closures will take place to safely remove the bridge.
Starting Friday evening May 1st, crews will remove the section of the bridge that crosses over the outbound side of the Kennedy. That will also include several lane closures in the area.
Removal of the last section, over the Blue Line station and the express lanes will be scheduled later this spring.
The completion date for the project is December of this year.
