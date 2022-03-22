u.s. supreme court

Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearing: Chicago law students watching say 'the sky's the limit'

By
Chicago law students say Judge Jackson proves 'the sky's the limit'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students on their first day back from spring break at Chicago-Kent College of Law at Illinois Institute of Technology witnessed a historic Supreme Court nomination confirmation hearing.

"We are being optimistic, not only in our country but our local communities, and how much more people are actively involved in the world," Kent law student Noah Ramirez said. "I think it's very important and this is just a reflection of that."

RELATED | Judge Jackson, 1st Black female Supreme Court pick, pledges to decide cases 'without fear or favor'
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is poised to become the first African American woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.



"I think it's important to have people who have the lived experiences of all the different people in our country and the make decisions based on that," law student Sydney Shelstad said, "and I think that's something Justice Jackson will be able to do a really great job."

"It really just means the sky's the limit," said Jaylin McClinton. The third-year student and president of the Black Law Students' Association helped arrange a live feed of the hearings at the school.

WATCH | Chicago law professor on historic SCOTUS hearing
Professor Carolyn Shapiro with Chicago-Kent College of Law discusses the significance of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearing this week.



"I'm hopeful this is just the start and we keep going forward in terms of pushing diversity equity and inclusion," McClinton said.

"They can see it doesn't matter the color of your skin," said Professor Harold Krent, "you still get to the highest stature in the legal profession in the country."

For second year law student Anastasia Redmond, the nomination of Judge Jackson gives her a boost follow her dream.

"It's really just confirmation that I need to stick on the path that I'm on," Redmond said, "that this is the correct path, so I'm very excited to see where this legal journey takes me."

As students got back to their work, some are planning to keep an eye on the confirmation hearing the rest of the week.
