Chicago launches Smart 911 service

Chicago is announcing a new service that could save your life in an emergency.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's called Smart 911. You can go to a website and provide information that might help first responders help you.

For example, you can list any medical conditions, or the code to unlock your front gate.

"Smart911 is part of our effort to leverage every tool to help first responders respond quickly and appropriately to emergency situations - be it a burning home or a mental health crisis," said Mayor Emanuel. "The information residents provide today can help save a life or more quickly de-escalate a tense situation tomorrow."

The free service available to all Chicago residents and is live now at smart911.com.
