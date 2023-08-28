CFD battling large Chicago Lawn fire

Chicago fire crews are battling a large blaze on South Rockwell Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Chicago Lawn house fire affecting at least one home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are responding to a large house fire Monday evening on the city's Southwest Side.

Chopper 7 was over the scene on the 6900-block of South Rockwell Street about 5:20 p.m., and large flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from at least one house in the city's Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began or if anyone was injured.

