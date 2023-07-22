Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed during Chicago Lawn fight, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed early Saturday in Chicago Lawn.

The man, 49, was in an argument with another man who pulled out a handgun and fired shots, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)