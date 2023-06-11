WATCH LIVE

Double shooting leaves 1 man dead in Chicago Lawn neighborhood, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, June 11, 2023 3:52PM
CHICAGO -- Two men were shot, one fatally, Sunday morning in Chicago Lawn on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The victims were outside in the 3100-block of West Redfield Drive when someone approached them and fired shots at about 8 a.m., according to police.

One man, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, 25, was struck in the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No suspects have been arrested or identified at this time. Area detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

