WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man killed in Chicago Lawn shooting, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, November 13, 2022 12:36PM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO -- A man died after being shot Saturday night in Chicago Lawn, according to police.

The man, estimated to be in his 40s, was dropped off about 9 p.m. at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck and died a short time later, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of South Fairfield Avenue, but investigators were not immediately able to obtain additional information from people at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

Report a correction or typo