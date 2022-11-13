Man killed in Chicago Lawn shooting, police say

CHICAGO -- A man died after being shot Saturday night in Chicago Lawn, according to police.

The man, estimated to be in his 40s, was dropped off about 9 p.m. at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck and died a short time later, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of South Fairfield Avenue, but investigators were not immediately able to obtain additional information from people at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

