Man charged in fatal shooting of girl, 15, in Chicago Lawn

A Chicago Lawn shooting left a teen shot and killed in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Tuesday night.

Lawrence Daniels, 20, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said Friday morning.

Chicago police said the girl was shot in the head inside a house in the 2400-block of West Marquette Road at about 6:49 p.m.

The girl has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Shaniya Daniels.

Douglas was taken into custody without incident Tuesday night, police said. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 8th police district, which stretches across the Southwest Side from Archer Heights to Clearing and Ashburn. The district has seen a 26% decrease in murders over last year, from 19 to 14, and a 13% increase in shootings, from 75 to 85, according to police statistics.

