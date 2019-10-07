Chicago leaders, local rappers hold 4th 'Vigil Against Violence' in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been more than 13 years since Pam Bosley's son Terrell was fatally shot outside a South Side church, but she said the pain is still fresh.Bosley's son was on his way to choir practice at the time.She's one of hundreds of parents of children killed by gun violence in Chicago over the years.Many are dedicated to preventing others from the same pain.Bosley's group is called Purpose Over Pain.They gathered for the 4th annual Vigil Against Violence Sunday at Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church on the city's North Side.The event was held in a place where the violence that plagues many other Chicago neighborhoods is less of a problem. But speakers at the vigil said it's everyone's issue.Outside the church, vigil-goers have hung orange ribbons in honor of the thousands of kids killed in the U.S. They wrote names of some of them on the sidewalk, while others left notes hanging from a tree next to the church."The citizens are hurting," said Chicago rapper Rhymefest, one of the event's guest speakers. "And I see that for citizens to care about one another, is to heal the city."