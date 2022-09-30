Boy, 17, charged after fleeing police in stolen car, killing woman in Little Village crash: CPD

Chicago police said a woman was killed in a Little Village crash with suspected carjackers on a crime spree throughout the Southwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after he allegedly fled from police in a stolen car, reaching speeds of 90 mph before he crashed into a woman driving to work.

The 17-year-old ran from the car after the crash early Thursday in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue but was arrested after a brief foot chase, according to police.

He still had the keys to a black Honda that had been stolen about six hours earlier. The Honda's owner, a 65-year-old woman, had been retrieving a cellphone from the car when it was taken, according to a police report.

The 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated fleeing of police. He was denied bond during a hearing Friday before Judge Maryam Ahmad, who said she was "rendered speechless" by how fast he was driving.

"It's a miracle the people in the car with him weren't killed, including himself," Ahmad said. Police said the teen and three others in the Honda suffered only minor injuries.

Officials declined to provide details of the chase that led to the crash. A police report said officers attempted to stop the stolen Honda and it sped off, sparking a "vehicle pursuit lasting approximately 11 miles," with the teen blowing a red light at 31st and Kedzie Avenue and striking a car driven by Dominga Flores, 55.

Flores was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Medical Center. The teen and three others in the Honda were treated at Stroger Hospital and released into police custody. Police said they recovered two guns from the Honda.

Two of the passengers in the Honda - 15 and 17 years old - were charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The third passenger, Enrique Angeles, 22, was charged with criminal trespass in a vehicle.

It is unclear if officers broke off the chase before the fatal crash, though they arrived in time to chase down the 17-year-old and take him into custody, according to the police report. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A man who identified himself at the 17-year-old's father, but didn't give his name, said: "It was an accident, that's all" and declined further comment. Later, in court for his son's hearing, the father blamed police for chasing the Honda.

The Honda had been stolen around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of South Claremont Avenue about 2 miles away, according to police.

The owner of the car had gone outside to retrieve a cellphone when a stolen white pickup truck pulled up and someone got out and demanded the keys to the car, police said.

The woman refused, and the robber "told the victim he would kill her if she did not give the keys," according to an arrest report. He then grabbed the keys from her and sped off along with the stolen truck.

The truck was later set on fire in the 3400 block of South Leavitt Street, police said. Responding officers spotted the Honda in the area and began chasing it, according to the police report. The chase lasted about nine minutes and reached speeds of 90 mph as the Honda ran through red lights, according to the report.

During Friday's hearing, the assistant public defender representing Vazquez said there was "no evidence" that his client was involved in stealing the Honda hours earlier. He noted that the 17-year-old is a senior at an alternative high school and enrolled in a mentoring and job programs.

But the judge pointed out that the teen was already facing an unlawful use of a weapon charge before the crash. "He is on the court's bond already," she said in denying bail.

Two of Flores' relatives who attended the hearing told deputies through an interpreter that they had walked and taken public transportation to attend the hearing. A deputy said she was concerned for their safety and began trying to coordinate a ride for them so they could "safely get home."

Flores was headed north on Kedzie Avenue, on her way to work, when the Honda struck the driver's side of her car. Flores' daughter said her mom was about a block from work.

She worked nights most of her life so she could see her children in the morning, her daughter said. "She was a wonderful mother," said her daughter, who asked not to be named. "It's not fair. We loved her very much."

A friend of the family, who didn't want to be named, said Flores "was a hardworking person, humble. Didn't want problems with anybody."

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)