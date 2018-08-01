Chicago Loop stabbing suspect photos released

Police released surveillance photos Tuesday night of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing last week that left three people wounded in the Loop.The victims were walking about 11:20 p.m. July 23 in the first block of East Lake when one of them bumped into a group of three males, according to Chicago Police. The males then became "irate" and one of them pulled out a knife and started stabbing the other people.A 26-year-old man suffered serious stab wounds to his arms and thigh, while another 26-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and a 21-year-old woman suffered lacerations to her face, police said. They were all taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.A short time later, officers located a 40-year-old man near the intersection of State and Lake who matched the description of one of the suspects, police said.He was taken to Northwestern for a mental health evaluation, police said. It wasn't immediately known whether he was charged.Police also couldn't confirm whether he or the male in the surveillance photos was the suspected attacker.Anyone with information about the incident should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or submit anonymous tip to www.CPDTIP.com.