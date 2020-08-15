Chicago looting charges following launch of new CPD task force, tip website

Looters arrested Monday will likely be given bail, charging documents detail goods taken

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6366352" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Most of the looters Chicago police took into custody early Monday morning will be given bail.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Department announce charges against a suspected looter seen on newly released video.Thousands of people came into downtown Sunday night into Monday morning looting stores, breaking windows, clashing with police, and causing widespread damage all over the downtown area.In response to the destruction, the Chicago Police Department's Detective Division has established a looting task force and is seeking help from the community.Anyone who may have videos, photos or information regarding the recent looting incidents is asked to contact the task force at 630lootingtaskforce@chicagopolice.org, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtips.com.In total, two people were shot, 13 police officers were injured and more than 100 arrests were made Monday, Chicago police said. The city had deployed more than 400 officers after seeing social media posts instructing people to loot the downtown.The ABC7 I-Team obtained a social media post that Chicago police detectives said directed looters to converge on Gold Coast stores starting at 12 a.m. Monday. The post points looters away from the South, West and East sides, and instead tells them to target downtown and the North Side. Looters are encouraged to bring tools, ski masks and gloves.Many of those arrested went before Cook County judges Tuesday, and many are facing felony charges after police said they were grabbed inside stores or caught red-handed carrying clothes, shoes or jewelry as they climbed out of shattered storefront windows.Neither police nor prosecutors have released the names of those charged, but the I-Team has monitored bond court proceedings and examined county records to get an idea of who was arrested and what is happening to the accused looters.Many of those arrested are first time offenders.Police said a 21-year-old Simeon High School graduate was arrested on suspicion of looting the Gucci store and was said to have $41,000 in Gucci items in his car. His bond was set at $10,000.Another Gucci looter allegedly carried out $10,000 in merchandise, and her bond was set at $1,000.At the Macy's in Water Tower Place, police said a 29-year-old woman was caught inside with an armful of shirts police said she dropped. Her bond was set at $2,500.During the virtual bond hearings Tuesday, one Cook County judge said monetary bonds were important because of the disruption caused by the looting. Many, if not all, of those charged with looting will be freed on bond.