Looting, property damage reported on Michigan Avenue; CTA service to Loop suspended

Police involved shooting Michigan and Lake. Shots fired at police who returned fire. No officers injured. Unknown at this time if offenders were shot. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/scVQVmT7YG — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 10, 2020

[Service Disruption] CTA train/bus service to downtown area is temp suspended at request of public safety officials. No service btwn Fullerton, Cermak and Ashland. — cta (@cta) August 10, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looting and property damage has been reported throughout downtown Chicago overnight.Videos posted to social media showed large crowds breaking windows and entering stores along the Magnificent Mile.The looting continued into early Monday morning and police could not provide details about specific incidents or numbers of arrests.Witnesses said the looting appeared to be a coordinated effort with multiple cars dropping groups of people off, who then smash-and-grab merchandise in the store, and take off running in opposite directions before police can respond to each incident.Gun shots could be heard throughout the downtown area as police responded to widespread looting and property damage.Chicago police confirmed an officer did exchange gunfire with a suspect early Monday morning near Michigan Avenue and Lake Street.According to CPD spokesperson Tom Ahern, someone fired shots at responding officers and police returned fire.No officers were injured and it was not immediately clear whether anyone was hit, Ahern said in a tweet.The CTA suspended bus and train service downtown at the "request of public safety officials," the transit agency said in a tweet. No buses or trains will run in the area bordered by Fullerton and Ashland avenues and Cermak road.City officials also raised all downtown bridges and highway traffic into the Loop is being diverted while police work to stop the looting.Many businesses in the area had just reopened weeks after several stores and buildings were vandalized in the looting that followed the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.