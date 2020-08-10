Chicago looting: Violence, property damage devastates Michigan Avenue, Loop; More than 100 arrested, police say

Chicago police exchange gunfire with a suspect Monday near Michigan Avenue and Lake Street
By , , and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looting and property damage has been reported throughout downtown Chicago overnight.

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 Eyewitness News Coverage



Videos posted to social media showed large crowds breaking windows and entering stores along the Magnificent Mile.

WATCH: Looters break in to State Street Potbelly restaurant


EMBED More News Videos

A group of looters were seen breaking into the Potbelly at State and Lake in downtown Chicago early Monday morning.



The looting continued into early Monday morning and police could not provide details about specific incidents or numbers of arrests.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are scheduled to hold a press conference Monday at 8:00 a.m. to discuss the overnight violence.

WATCH: Best Buy looted near North, Clybourn in Chicago


EMBED More News Videos

Debris litters a parking lot outside a Best Buy near North Avenue and Clybourn in Chicago was looted early Monday morning.



Witnesses said the looting appeared to be a coordinated effort with multiple cars dropping off groups of people, who then smash-and-grab merchandise in the store, and take off running in opposite directions before police can respond to each incident.

WATCH: ATM stolen, left in downtown Chicago street


EMBED More News Videos

An ATM was stolen and left on Lake Street near State Street during widespread looting and property damage overnight.



Gun shots were heard by ABC7's team of journalists near State and Lake early Monday morning as police responded to widespread looting and property damage.

WATCH: Gunshots heard during live report on looting


EMBED More News Videos

Gunshots can be heard as looters attempt to push an ATM down Lake Street near State Street. Chicago police confirmed an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect near Michigan Avenu



Chicago police confirmed an officer did exchange gunfire with a suspect Monday near Michigan Avenue and Lake Street.

According to police, officers were arresting a suspected looter when a vehicle traveling southbound on Michigan Avenue stopped at Lake Street and fired "several rounds" at the officers.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.



Police did return fire but it's unclear if anyone from the vehicle was hit, CPD spokesperson Tom Aherney confirmed in a tweet.

COPA will investigate the shooting.

The CTA suspended bus and train service downtown at the "request of public safety officials," the transit agency said in a tweet. No buses or trains will run in the area bordered by Fullerton and Ashland Avenues and Cermak Road.



Pace has also suspended routes 755, 850, 851 and 855 into the Loop until further notice.

City officials temporarily raised all downtown bridges and highway exits to the Loop were temporarily closed while police worked to stop the looting.

Many businesses in the area had just reopened weeks after several stores and buildings were vandalized in the looting that followed the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopmichigan avenueriotchicago crimelootingchicago violencemagnificent milechicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA service resumes downtown after access limited due to looting
Chicago police exchange gun fire with suspect amid downtown looting
Chicago Weather: Muggy with showers Monday
Shooter hurt after gunfire exchanged with police in Englewood: CPD
IL school district says no PJs for online classes amid COVID-19 pandemic
IL reports 1,382 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths Sunday
Chicago lakefront businesses worry over 2nd possible shutdown
Show More
Video: Dad rescues 4-year-old girl from alligator
Trump's aides asked SD gov if his face could be added to Mount Rushmore: report
River Forest car crash leaves 4 dead
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5M gold COVID-19 face mask
34 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
More TOP STORIES News