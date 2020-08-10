Chicago looting: Violence, property damage devastates Michigan Avenue, Loop; More than 100 arrested, police say

WATCH: Looters break in to State Street Potbelly restaurant

A group of looters were seen breaking into the Potbelly at State and Lake in downtown Chicago early Monday morning.

WATCH: Best Buy looted near North, Clybourn in Chicago

Debris litters a parking lot outside a Best Buy near North Avenue and Clybourn in Chicago was looted early Monday morning.

WATCH: ATM stolen, left in downtown Chicago street

An ATM was stolen and left on Lake Street near State Street during widespread looting and property damage overnight.

WATCH: Gunshots heard during live report on looting

Gunshots can be heard as looters attempt to push an ATM down Lake Street near State Street. Chicago police confirmed an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect near Michigan Avenu

Police involved shooting Michigan and Lake. Shots fired at police who returned fire. No officers injured. Unknown at this time if offenders were shot. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/scVQVmT7YG — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 10, 2020

[Service Disruption] CTA train/bus service to downtown area is temp suspended at request of public safety officials. No service btwn Fullerton, Cermak and Ashland. — cta (@cta) August 10, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looting and property damage has been reported throughout downtown Chicago overnight.Videos posted to social media showed large crowds breaking windows and entering stores along the Magnificent Mile.The looting continued into early Monday morning and police could not provide details about specific incidents or numbers of arrests.Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are scheduled to hold a press conference Monday at 8:00 a.m. to discuss the overnight violence.Witnesses said the looting appeared to be a coordinated effort with multiple cars dropping off groups of people, who then smash-and-grab merchandise in the store, and take off running in opposite directions before police can respond to each incident.Gun shots were heard by ABC7's team of journalists near State and Lake early Monday morning as police responded to widespread looting and property damage.Chicago police confirmed an officer did exchange gunfire with a suspect Monday near Michigan Avenue and Lake Street.According to police, officers were arresting a suspected looter when a vehicle traveling southbound on Michigan Avenue stopped at Lake Street and fired "several rounds" at the officers.No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.Police did return fire but it's unclear if anyone from the vehicle was hit, CPD spokesperson Tom Aherney confirmed in a tweet.COPA will investigate the shooting.The CTA suspended bus and train service downtown at the "request of public safety officials," the transit agency said in a tweet. No buses or trains will run in the area bordered by Fullerton and Ashland Avenues and Cermak Road.Pace has also suspended routes 755, 850, 851 and 855 into the Loop until further notice.City officials temporarily raised all downtown bridges and highway exits to the Loop were temporarily closed while police worked to stop the looting.Many businesses in the area had just reopened weeks after several stores and buildings were vandalized in the looting that followed the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.