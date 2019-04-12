Chicago man accused of having converters to make guns fully automatic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old Chicago man has been charged after police said he had converters to make handguns fully automatic.

Davante Murphy was arrested after fleeing from police with a bag containing switches used to convert Glock handguns to fully automatic weapons.

Cook County Sheriff's investigators said they got a tip about a package containing the switches being picked up at a local mail facility.

When they showed up at the house the package was addressed to in the 400-block of Burnham Avenue in Calumet City on Tuesday, Murphy fled by jumping off a balcony with a package in his hand. The two switches were recovered after a short foot chase.

Murphy has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon/machine gun- automatic weapon. His bond has been set at $50,000.
