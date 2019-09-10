Chicago man arrested for sex assault of Oak Brook Hyatt House employee: police

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- A man was in custody following the sexual assault of a hotel employee Monday in west suburban Oak Brook.

Authorities were called shortly before noon to Hyatt House at 210 W. 22nd St. for a reported aggravated criminal sex assault, Oak Brook police said in a statement.

Officers were told that the suspect may still be armed and in the area, police said. Officers made an "extensive" room-by-room search for the suspect, who was a 38-year-old man believed to be a relative of a hotel guest, but no one was found.

The victim, a 20-year-old hotel employee, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect was arrested about 4 p.m. in Chicago, and was transported back to Oak Brook, police said. Charges have not yet been filed, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak brookarresthotelsex assault
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant teen shot, killed in Back of the Yards
Worshipers flock to mysterious crying Virgin Mary amid hopes miracle saves church
Carol Stream police develop marijuana saliva test for drivers
Burglary ring busted after tri-state spree
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg accepts award from University of Chicago
Chance the Rapper postpones tour; 1 Chicago show still on
Video of toddler 'besties' running toward each other, hugging in NYC goes viral
Show More
Exhumation of gangster John Dillinger is no-go for next week
Minnie Mouse casket built for girl found dead in closet
Mother charged with murder in death of 5-month-old baby
3-D printed mini heart could change lives
COPA recommends firing of officer who shot friend in head in 2010
More TOP STORIES News