Chicago man charged after stabbing fellow CTA rider on South Side Red Line platform, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5911767" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police met with CTA officials Friday morning to focus on how to make it safer for riders and step up patrols.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5909828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mike Malinowski was stabbed at a CTA Red Line station and spoke exclusively to ABC7 about the attack, which has left him unable to play guitar right now.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 37-year-old Chicago man is facing charges related to a stabbing on a South Side CTA Red Line platform earlier this week.Musbau Hamzat was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery against a transit passenger after he was identified as the man who stabbed a 35-year-old man Monday afternoon on the 79th Street train platform, located at 15 W. 79th St. in Chatham, Chicago police said.The two men were arguing on the platform just before 2:45 p.m. Monday when Hamzat stabbed the other man in the arm, according to police.The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.Hamzat was arrested about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 0- to 100-block of West 79th Street.He was due in bond court Wednesday.