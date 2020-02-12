Chicago man charged after stabbing fellow CTA rider on South Side Red Line platform, police say

Musbau Hamzat was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery against a transit passenger after he was identified as the man who stabbed a 35-year-old man Monday afternoon on the 79th Street train platform, located at 15 W. 79th St. in Chatham, Chicago police said.
RELATED: Chicago police meet with CTA in wake of recent violent crimes, including Red Line stabbing and Blue Line shooting
The two men were arguing on the platform just before 2:45 p.m. Monday when Hamzat stabbed the other man in the arm, according to police.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
Hamzat was arrested about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 0- to 100-block of West 79th Street.
RELATED: Street musician injured in Loop Red Line stabbing speaks after Blue Island woman charged
He was due in bond court Wednesday.
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.