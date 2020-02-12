Chicago man charged after stabbing fellow CTA rider on South Side Red Line platform, police say

A Chicago man is facing felony battery charges after he stabbed a fellow CTA rider, according to police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 37-year-old Chicago man is facing charges related to a stabbing on a South Side CTA Red Line platform earlier this week.

Musbau Hamzat was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery against a transit passenger after he was identified as the man who stabbed a 35-year-old man Monday afternoon on the 79th Street train platform, located at 15 W. 79th St. in Chatham, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Chicago police meet with CTA in wake of recent violent crimes, including Red Line stabbing and Blue Line shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police met with CTA officials Friday morning to focus on how to make it safer for riders and step up patrols.



The two men were arguing on the platform just before 2:45 p.m. Monday when Hamzat stabbed the other man in the arm, according to police.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Hamzat was arrested about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 0- to 100-block of West 79th Street.

RELATED: Street musician injured in Loop Red Line stabbing speaks after Blue Island woman charged
EMBED More News Videos

Mike Malinowski was stabbed at a CTA Red Line station and spoke exclusively to ABC7 about the attack, which has left him unable to play guitar right now.



He was due in bond court Wednesday.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamstabbingctabattery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: 2-5 inches of snow expected to begin falling Wednesday afternoon
Kim Foxx says she hopes indictment against Smollett 'based on the facts'
Mano a Mano youth canvassing communities of color for 2020 census
ATM stolen from South Side car dealership
Proposed bill would prohibit Illinois drivers from pumping own gas
Honda recalls minivans to fix wiring that could be fire risk
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
Show More
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
Chicago 1st graders' invention earns them national spotlight
2nd man charged in shooting of firefighter in Albany Park
Valentine's Day Quick Tip: Financial infidelity
South suburban pediatrician may not have vaccinated patients as requested, forged documents
More TOP STORIES News