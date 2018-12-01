Chicago man charged in connection with 2 armed robberies

Stanley Krzak (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago man was arrested Thursday in connection with two armed robberies.

Stanley Krzak, 26, is accused of robbing two North Side businesses with a handgun.

According to police, Krzak threatened a clerk at a convenience store in the 1000 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue at approximately 12 a.m. Thursday.

On November 26, Krzak walked into a restaurant in the 5300 block of North Broadway Street at approximately 9 p.m. and announced a robbery, police said.

No injuries were reported in either robbery and it is unknown how much money Krzak got away with.

Krzak has been charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm. He is expected to appear in bond court Saturday.
