Chicago man charged in connection with 2 armed robberies

A Chicago man was arrested Thursday in connection with two armed robberies.Stanley Krzak, 26, is accused of robbing two North Side businesses with a handgun.According to police, Krzak threatened a clerk at a convenience store in the 1000 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue at approximately 12 a.m. Thursday.On November 26, Krzak walked into a restaurant in the 5300 block of North Broadway Street at approximately 9 p.m. and announced a robbery, police said.No injuries were reported in either robbery and it is unknown how much money Krzak got away with.Krzak has been charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm. He is expected to appear in bond court Saturday.