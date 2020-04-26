Chicago man charged in connection with Indiana Walmart shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. -- A 30-year-old Chicago man has been arrested for a shooting inside a central Indiana Walmart that left another man injured, authorities said.

Kokomo police said officers were sent to a Walmart around 3 p.m. Saturday and found a 29-year-old male with several gunshot wounds following a fight inside the store.

The victim required surgery and was being hospitalized. Authorities didn't offer more details on his condition.

Police arrested Keith N. Terrell for aggravated battery, which is a level 3 felony.

A listed phone number for Terrell could not be located Sunday. He's being held without bond at the Howard County jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianaarrestshootingu.s. & worldwalmartbattery
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 40K
I-57 hit-and-run crash leaves 2 dead: ISP
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Little village hit-and-run leaves 1 dead: CPD
St. Charles' Smithfield Foods plant closes indefinitely
IRS offering incentive pay to employees who return to work
Show More
Satellite photos show Kim Jong Un's train amid health rumors
What to know about Indiana's 15,012 COVID-19 cases
Heat wave draws 'summer day crowd' to California beach
Doctor makes these unreal cookies
Chicago AccuWeather: Becoming sunny Sunday, chilly by lake
More TOP STORIES News