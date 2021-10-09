water rescue

Chicago man rescued from Highland Lake in unincorporated Round Lake dies, says Lake Co. sheriff

By ABC 7 Digital Team
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man, 42, who was pulled from Highland Lake in unincorporated Round Lake Saturday morning has died, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

About 8:15 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's responded to the 34000 block of North Circle Drive, for a report of a 42-year-old man who went into the lake and did not resurface, officials said.

The man was going to take a canoe into the lake, but before he could get inside the canoe, it started floating away from the pier he was launching from, officials said. The man jumped into the water trying to retrieve the canoe, but did not resurface.

Divers were able to find him within five minutes of arriving on the scene, police said.

They were initially able to revive him but he later died at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, officials said.

Although foul-play is not suspected, detectives are investigating.

The Sun Times Wire contributed to this report
